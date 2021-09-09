For installation of EV charging stations in all its residential and commercial projects in Mumbai and Pune

Lodha Group partners with Tata Power, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

With this deal, Lodha reinforces its commitment towards a zero-carbon future, further encouraging its residents to embark on this path. Prioritising the responsibility for ensuring sustainable practices, Lodha has consistently been on track in implementing its environment friendly targets, and this partnership is yet another step by Lodha to facilitate the global decarbonisation agenda.

Under this partnership, Tata Power will install EV Charging stations at Lodha developments across MMR and Pune. These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners. Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power. This partnership will enable Lodha residents' access uniform and ubiquitous EV charging experience.

