Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 28.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 28.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.8610.81 10 OPM %14.7619.33 -PBDT1.952.26 -14 PBT1.201.66 -28 NP0.901.25 -28

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

