Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 28.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 11.86 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 28.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 11.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.8610.8114.7619.331.952.261.201.660.901.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)