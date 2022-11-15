Surya India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.73% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Surya India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.990.82 21 OPM %31.313.66 -PBDT0.300.03 900 PBT0.09-0.18 LP NP0.06-0.18 LP
