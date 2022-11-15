Mcleod Russel India standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.54% to Rs 361.04 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 2.38% to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.54% to Rs 361.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 422.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.361.04422.4657.3143.03167.21145.89154.09132.66132.32129.25

