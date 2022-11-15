JUST IN
Business Standard

Mcleod Russel India standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.54% to Rs 361.04 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 2.38% to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.54% to Rs 361.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 422.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales361.04422.46 -15 OPM %57.3143.03 -PBDT167.21145.89 15 PBT154.09132.66 16 NP132.32129.25 2

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

