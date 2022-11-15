Mcleod Russel India standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 192.93 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mcleod Russel India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Indo National Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 14.54% to Rs 361.04 croreNet profit of Mcleod Russel India rose 2.38% to Rs 132.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 129.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.54% to Rs 361.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 422.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales361.04422.46 -15 OPM %57.3143.03 -PBDT167.21145.89 15 PBT154.09132.66 16 NP132.32129.25 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU