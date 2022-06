Loyal Textile Mills consolidated net profit rises 22.46% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.47% to Rs 480.03 crore

Net profit of Loyal Textile Mills rose 22.46% to Rs 18.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 15.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales rose 29.47% to Rs 480.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 370.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 195.52% to Rs 97.05 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 32.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales rose 57.55% to Rs 1767.43 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 1121.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales480.03370.76 29 1767.431121.80 58 OPM %8.4310.59 -11.059.63 - PBDT35.5032.82 8 174.3581.38 114 PBT26.4622.53 17 137.3138.31 258 NP18.5915.18 22 97.0532.84 196

