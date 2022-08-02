Rattanindia Enterprise's drone subsidiary receives approval for aero domain

Rattanindia Enterprise announced that its subsidiary Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) has received an approval to migrate its website to Aero Domain.

Created in 2002 and operated by SITA, 'aero' is the first top level domain based on a single industrial theme. The domain is reserved for the companies, organizations, government agencies, and any association reserved in the aerospace-related fields.

TAS has launched a new website on this aero domain, this website is now live and offers a range of features. www.throttle.aero creates a valuable opportunity for customers to experience drone in a way they have never seen in the enterprise drone industry before.

