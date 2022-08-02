JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ITC, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Pfizer in focus

SpiecJet clears all outstanding dues of Airports Authority
Business Standard

Rattanindia Enterprise's drone subsidiary receives approval for aero domain

Capital Market 

Rattanindia Enterprise announced that its subsidiary Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) has received an approval to migrate its website to Aero Domain.

Created in 2002 and operated by SITA, 'aero' is the first top level domain based on a single industrial theme. The domain is reserved for the companies, organizations, government agencies, and any association reserved in the aerospace-related fields.

TAS has launched a new website on this aero domain, this website is now live and offers a range of features. www.throttle.aero creates a valuable opportunity for customers to experience drone in a way they have never seen in the enterprise drone industry before.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU