Rattanindia Enterprise's drone subsidiary receives approval for aero domain

Created in 2002 and operated by SITA, 'aero' is the first top level domain based on a single industrial theme. The domain is reserved for the companies, organizations, government agencies, and any association reserved in the aerospace-related fields.
TAS has launched a new website on this aero domain, this website is now live and offers a range of features. www.throttle.aero creates a valuable opportunity for customers to experience drone in a way they have never seen in the enterprise drone industry before.
