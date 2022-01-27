LTI partners with IIT Madras

To promot research in emerging 5G space and design low-cost low-frequency 5G network for rural connectivity

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) is partnering with IIT Madras, one of India's leading research institutes for collaborative research in the field of 5G. Through this collaboration, LTI and IIT Madras aim to innovate in the emerging 5G space and enable 5G frameworks validation, low frequency RF deployments and use case testing with 5G test bed.

As part of this partnership, LTI and IIT Madras will promote research towards development of low-cost, low frequency 5G network setup for better connectivity in rural India. The key objective of this effort is to create a 5G base station and single-box solution to enable rural connectivity. LTI will work closely with IIT Madras to design these low-cost base stations and network for rural connectivity. LTI will also provide expertise for research capabilities and offer relevant infrastructure support for this initiative.

This project is part of LTI's 1step CSR program and reflects its commitment towards promoting research and innovation (SDG 9 - Industry, innovation, and Infrastructure). Through its support for development of an indigenous 5G network, this partnership is also aligned with the Government of India's 'Make-in-India' initiative.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)