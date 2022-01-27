Wipro appoints Badrinath Srinivasan as MD of Southeast Asia

Wipro announced the appointment of Badrinath Srinivasan (Badri) as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.

Badri will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building. Badri will also strengthen the key markets of Southeast Asia focusing on large deals and strategic transformational engagements.

In his most recent role, Badri was the Asia leader for the Financial Services and Insurance verticals at Infosys.

Over his nearly twenty-year tenure with the company, Badri held multiple leadership positions in sales and consulting across the United States of America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets, and partnered with customers across industry verticals steering their digital transformation agendas. He led strategic initiatives in Asia including driving mergers and acquisitions, creating joint ventures, and establishing strategic partner ecosystems.

