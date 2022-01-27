Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.
S. FDA) for Bisoprolol Fumarate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, the generic version of Ziac1 Tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg, of Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc.
According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2021, the Ziac Tablets, 2.5 mg/6.25 mg, 5 mg/6.25 mg, and 10 mg/6.25 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately $30.3 million.
