LTI recognized as Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ region

By WSO2

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been named Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ by WSO2. LTI has received this recognition for rapidly building WSO2 expertise and delivering solutions based on WSO2's open-source API management and enterprise integration platforms.

LTI is uniquely positioned among WSO2 partners due to its end-to-end implementation, migration and AMS Services, Right-Fit product evaluation and assessment services, global presence, an innovative and highly competitive joint commercial model, and deep client relationships.

As a preferred technology, research and development (R&D), and implementation partner for many WSO2 customers, LTI has also been successful in delivering focused and highly customized solutions that fit customers' complex technology landscapes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)