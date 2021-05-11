JUST IN
LTI recognized as Partner of the Year 2020 in APAC & ANZ region

Capital Market 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been named Partner of the Year 2020, APAC & ANZ by WSO2. LTI has received this recognition for rapidly building WSO2 expertise and delivering solutions based on WSO2's open-source API management and enterprise integration platforms.

LTI is uniquely positioned among WSO2 partners due to its end-to-end implementation, migration and AMS Services, Right-Fit product evaluation and assessment services, global presence, an innovative and highly competitive joint commercial model, and deep client relationships.

As a preferred technology, research and development (R&D), and implementation partner for many WSO2 customers, LTI has also been successful in delivering focused and highly customized solutions that fit customers' complex technology landscapes.

First Published: Tue, May 11 2021. 11:47 IST

