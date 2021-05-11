Board of Sarda Metals & Alloys approves expansion project with capex of Rs 135 cr

-
-
Sarda Energy & Minerals announced that the Board of Sarda Metals & Alloys, a material Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, at its meeting held on 10 May 2021 has approved expansion project of Ferro Alloys by way of adding one more furnace of 36 MVA (with capacity addition of 50,000 MT p.a.) at its existing facility located at Dist.
Vizianagaram, near Visakhapatnam, with an estimated capex of Rs. 135 crore. The projected is expected to be operational before end of FY 2022-23.
