Vaibhav Global grants 23,187 stock options under MSOP Plan

Also grants 2,45,297 RSUs under RSU Plan

Vaibhav Global has granted 23,187 Stock Options (MSOPs) convertible into 23,187 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/\ each on 10 May, 2021 to the eligible employees of the Company and its subsidiaries under MSOP Plan C 2021.

The company also granted 2,45,297 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) convertible into 2,45,297 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/\ each on 10 May, 2021 to the eligible employee of the Company and its subsidiaries under RSU Plan C 2019.

