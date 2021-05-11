UPL enters into license agreement with Japanese company Meiji

To develop and commercialize fomulations of Flupyrimin for rice in Southeast Asia

UPL announced that its subsidiary has entered into a license agreement with Japanese company, Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. for exclusive access to Flupyrimin for rice in Southeast Asia.

Under the license agreement, UPL will obtain exclusive rights to develop, register and commercialize formulations of Flupyrimin for foliar applications in rice in Southeast Asia, expanding the on-going collaboration between the two companies with this compound.

In addition to this latest arrangement, in 2018 UPL's subsidiary and Meiji entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for UPL to commercialize formulations of Flupyrimin for applications in rice in India. Furthermore, in 2020, the two companies signed a long-term global commercial exclusive agreement, excluding Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and non-exclusive in China, to use Flupyrimin in seed treatment and in-furrow applications.

Flupyrimin, discovered by Meiji, is a patented active ingredient and the only AI in the new mode of action subgroup, Pyridylidenes, defined by IRAC in 2021. It is a novel insecticide with unique biological properties that, among other benefits, is effective against major rice pests, such as brown plant hopper and rice stem borer, including those populations resistant to existing insecticides.

Together, both companies will continue their contributions to the development of differentiated solutions based on Flupyrimin to address farmer pain points and improve their livelihoods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)