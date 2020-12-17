LTTS receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

-
L&T Technology Services was recognized with the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its intelligent building experience management system, i-BEMSTM.
The 2020 award recipients were evaluated on various parameters, including major operational efficiency, customer acquisition, customer experience, and growth potential.
LTTS was recognized for i-BEMSTM, a futuristic smart building platform that provides customers a unified one-stop solution that comes with cutting-edge digital tools and applications to ensure comprehensive monitoring, diagnostics, analytics, and optimization of critical building assets.
I-BEMSTM helps enterprises create sustainable workplaces that are holistically equipped for the future with building IoT functions such as smart parking, smart cafeteria, smart washrooms, and several more. Its i-BEMSTM Shield module enables enterprises to mitigate COVID-19 spread in their campuses and indoor environments with the deployment of features such as temperature and face detection, occupancy and air quality management, as well as mask detection and contact tracing.
Frost & Sullivan applauded LTTS' strong foresight, vision, research & development background, and willingness to adapt to changing business environments to meet and exceed customer's and industry's expectations.
