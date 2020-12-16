CAMS to obtain registration as central record keeping agency for NPS

Computer Age Management Services has received communication, dated 16 December 2020, from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, New Delhi, stating that the company has been considered eligible for selection and further grant of registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Central Recordkeeping Agency) Regulations, 2015.

The selection is subject to certain fulfilment of certain conditions including the de-registration of the company as a Point of Presence under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Point of Presence) Regulations, 2018.

The company is in the process of complying with such conditions to obtain the registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency and will provide the updates as and when required.

