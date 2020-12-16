CAMS to obtain registration as central record keeping agency for NPS

-
ALSO READ
PFRDA Crosses Rs 5 Trillion AUM Mark
Edelweiss Asset Management raises USD 900 mn in ESOF III
Financial Inclusion Poised To Grow Exponentially In India
Edelweiss Financial gallops as Ontario Teachers to invest $350 mln in EAAA
TCS recognized as Leader in Life, Annuities (L&A) and Pensions BPS
-
Computer Age Management Services has received communication, dated 16 December 2020, from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, New Delhi, stating that the company has been considered eligible for selection and further grant of registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Central Recordkeeping Agency) Regulations, 2015.
The selection is subject to certain fulfilment of certain conditions including the de-registration of the company as a Point of Presence under the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Point of Presence) Regulations, 2018.
The company is in the process of complying with such conditions to obtain the registration as a Central Record Keeping Agency and will provide the updates as and when required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU