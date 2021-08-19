Lupin allots 57,696 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 57696 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each on 19 August 2021.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,80,42,180 consisting 45,40,21,090 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)