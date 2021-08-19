BHEL sets up solar-based EV charging station on Delhi-Chandigarh highway

-
The Delhi-Chandigarh Highway has become the first e-vehicle friendly highway in the country, with a network of Solar-based Electric Vehicle Charging stations (SEVCs) set up by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) under the FAME-1 [Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles in India] scheme of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
The company inaugurated the state-of-the-art charging station at Karna Lake Resort. This EV charging station is strategically located at the midpoint of Delhi-Chandigarh highway, and is equipped to cater to all types of E- cars plying currently in the country.
Further, the company is also working on upgrading the other charging stations on this highway, within this year.
The establishment of similar EV chargers at regular intervals of 25-30 kms. on the highway will allay range-anxiety among Electric Vehicle users and bolster their confidence for inter-city travel. The SEVC stations are equipped with individual gridc onnected rooftop solar power that will supply green and clean energy to the charging stations.
