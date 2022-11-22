Lupin arm inks MoU with Rajasthan Govt to strengthen healthcare system

Lupin said that its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system.

Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation (LHWRF) is the social responsibility arm of Lupin, which has been working to positively impact rural landscapes since 1988. The organization has been working to address all aspects of development for underprivileged communities in four thematic areas, namely economic, social, infrastructure development, and natural resource management.

The drug major's arm signed MoU with Rajasthan Government to reduce prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.

As per the MoU, LHWRF will work with the State's Department of Health and Family Welfare for strengthening the healthcare system and addressing the prevalence of CVD and COPD for better outcomes.

The pharmaceutical company said that the collaboration will work towards serving the local communities in Alwar through preventive, curative and support-based solutions focused on curing the diseases in the short term and reducing their prevalence in the long term. The program is planned to be rolled out in a phase-wise manner.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) contribute to nearly 5.87 million (60%) of all deaths in India. CVD and COPD are two leading causes but the prevalence rate of CVD and deaths due to COPD in Rajasthan both outpace national figures. These statistics prompted LHWRF to conduct a comprehensive situation analysis of select healthcare facilities approved by the Department of Medical Health Services (DMHS) in the region.

The findings of the analysis have helped co-create a program that would systematically address CVD and COPD in the region. Using an evidence-based approach to design support interventions, six key areas have been identified which include educating communities, capacity building, early screening, diagnosis & treatment, establishment of NCD corners at health centers, and a patient health tracking system.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin, said, As a leading healthcare provider in India, Lupin has spearheaded the cause of enhancing access to high quality and affordable medicines and healthcare, including to marginalized and vulnerable populations. As we work with the state government to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, our goal is to improve availability, accessibility and utilization of healthcare services.

Dr. K L Meena, Director Public Health, Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan, said, We are registering an increase in CVD and COPD cases in Rajasthan. In order to manage these and other NCD diseases, we have signed an MoU with Lupin Foundation. They will work in selected blocks from Alwar district to fill gaps in awareness and health services by developing NCD corners and delivering services through their mobile diagnostic van.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 129.7 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 2,098 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose by 2.2% year on year to Rs 4,091.2 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Lupin declined 0.42% to Rs 717.85 on the BSE.

