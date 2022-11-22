Route Mobile forays into Saudi Arabia with CITC license win

The company has already expanded its footprint into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as a Limited Liability Company.

Route Mobile has also obtained the "CITC License" from Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), which is responsible for regulating the information and communication technology sector in KSA.

This license is mandatory for any company or a technology provider to conduct a local SMS business. It is mandated to host local platforms in the country to ensure all the data is stored locally and meets the region's data security guidelines.

Route Mobile will open a local sales office in Riyadh and operate as Route Mobile Arabia Telecom, further strengthening its presence in addition to the UAE and Kuwait market.

With this development, Route mobile will offer its entire CPaaS product portfolio including A2P SMS to enterprise clients and the Small and Medium Businesses market in KSA.

KSA is the largest and fastest-growing market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with a population of almost 34 million people with nearly 85% being urban.

"We are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia for awarding us the license to operate in the KSA. We expect around 1.5 billion SMS volume to pass through our local platform in the KSA. Considering the scale and size of the CPaaS market, we intend to hire more employees which will include the young talented Saudi nationals who will enable us to add tremendous value to our new Riyadh operations," said Rajdipkumar Gupta, managing director & group CEO, Route Mobile.

Route Mobile is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization.

On a consolidated basis, Route Mobile's net profit jumped 74.53% to Rs 73.60 crore on 94.15% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 845.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Route Mobile rose 0.72% to Rs 1323.15 on Monday, 21 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)