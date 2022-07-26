GSK Pharma Q1 PAT slips 1.5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Zydus receives USFDA approval to market Roflumilast Tablets 500 mcg
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals slips after Q3 PAT falls 4% YoY to Rs 150 cr
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains on USFDA nod for bronchoconstriction drug
Volumes jump at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter
-
The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit slipped 1.5% to Rs 119.28 crore on 3.7% increase in net sales to Rs 745.10 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.Profit before tax (PBT) from continuing operations for the first quarter was Rs 160.03 crore, recording a growth of 9.5% YoY.
Total expenses rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 596.18 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw materials declined 15.3% to Rs 153.78 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Sridhar Venkatesh, managing director, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, said, "Our results reflect good momentum across general medicines and vaccines during the quarter. We have delivered strong underlying growth with market share gains across focus brands. Our vaccines business has maintained leadership in the self-pay segment while the overall vaccines market continues to be in decline.
During the quarter, we launched one of our innovative products, Trelegy Ellipta the first single-inhaler triple therapy (SITT) in India for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients in a once-daily regime for patients aged 18 and above. With this launch, we are enabling Indian COPD patients to benefit from this world-leading medicine. We expect to build on this momentum as we continue to invest in our focus brands to drive growth."
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
The scrip rose 0.07% to currently trade at Rs 1,494.95 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU