Board of Minda Industries to consider details of proposed rights issue

Capital Market 

On 11 August 2020

The Board of Minda Industries will meet 11 August 2020 to consider and decided various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the terms and conditions such as Issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the Rights Issue and other related matters.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 19:04 IST

