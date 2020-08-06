Unichem Laboratories receives ANDA approval for Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of DETROL (tolterodine tartrate) tablets of Pfizer Inc.

Tolterodine tartrate tablets are indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Goa Plant.

