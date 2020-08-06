National Aluminium Company announces change in directorate

-
With effect from 05 August 2020National Aluminium Company announced that Satendra Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines has been appointed as a Part-time Official Director of the Company with effect from 05 August 2020 vice Dr. K.Rajeswara Rao, former Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Mines in terms of Order dated 05 August 2020 of Ministry of Mines, Government of India.
Upendra C Joshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines has been appointed as aPart-time Official Director of the Company with effect from 05 August 2020 vice Anil Kumar Nayak, former Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines in terms of Order dated 05 August 2020 of Ministry of Mines, Government of India.
