Lupin in focus after getting approval for Mirabegron

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Mirabegron Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to market a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development Inc. (Astellas). The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Infosys McCamish, a US based subsidiary of Infosys BPM and a leading developer of solutions and services in the insurance and financial services industry today announced its partnership with Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG), a leading provider of life, accident and health insurance. As part of the partnership, Infosys McCamish will provide policy administration services for PALIG's new Global Assets Indexed Universal Life (IUL) product. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Quess Corp said that the board of directors of the company has considered the proposal of the raising of funds. After deliberations, the board took a decision to defer it and the same will be considered at a later date. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Cox & Kings announced that the company has defaulted on payments on Unsecured Commercial Paper of Rs 150 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

MMTC said that the company is considering divestment of its equity in the JV company -Neelachal Ispat Nigam. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

Excel Industries announced that the board of directors of the company has approved the acquisition of a chemical manufacturing unit of NetMatrix Crop Care located at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh as a going concern by way of slump sale. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 June 2019.

