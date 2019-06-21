GAIL (India) may head north after setting record date

has fixed 10 July 2019 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. one new bonus share for every one existing share. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

said that the company participated in the 750 MW tender floated by of (SECI) for In the reverse auction held on 19 June 2019, has won 160 MW of Solar capacities at a levelised tariff of Rs.2.50 per unit, applicable for 25 years. This solar project shall be set up by under mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

AU Small Bank's board of directors has considered and approved to augment the capital by issue of Basel II compliant, Rated, Unlisted,Tier II, Unsecured Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures, being classified as subordinated debt in one or more tranches upto Rs 500 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

announced that it has scheduled a board meeting on 25 June 2019 to consider and approve capital raising plan of the for the FY 2019-20. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

said that the commercial production of pipes has successfully commenced at spiral pipe plant in Jamunia (near Bhopal) in This plant has a capacity of around 175 KMT per annum. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)