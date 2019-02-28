Wipro will be watched after selling Workday, Cornerstone to Alight

and Alight Solutions, a in technology-enabled health, wealth and (HCM) solutions, have agreed to expand their relationship by signing a definitive agreement to divest Wipro's Workday and to Alight for cash consideration of up to $110 million, of which $100 million would be payable at closing and the balance, $10 million, would be a deferred consideration payable at the end of 12 months based on the achievement of performance targets. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

said its board reviewed and discussed the opportunities for growth through capacity expansion at its existing plant in Kharagpur and consequent funding options. The board approved capacity expansion of DI pipe capacity by 2 lakh tonne per annum (LTPA) and by 0.7 LTPA. The capacity will be expanded by March 2022 with an investment of Rs 555 crore. Further, the board also approved issuing 29 lakh equity shares and 36 lakh convertible warrants to promoter, Tata Steel, on preferential basis. The proposed funding will help in funding the expansion project and also strengthen the balance sheet, the company said. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

said that its board will meet on 5 March 2019, to consider a proposal for buyback fully paid up equity shares of the company. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

announced that phase I of plant set-up by its wholly owned step down subsidiary, Morocco, has commenced commercial operations from 26 February 2019. The said plant will manufacture and supply automotive lighting parts. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

Odisha Cement informed that certain mutual fund units, valued at approximately Rs 344 crore have been illegally and unauthorisedly transferred by the depository participant ('DP') from the demat accounts held by our erstwhile subsidiaries, (OCL) and Dalmia Cement East (DCEL). The company has reported the matter to (NSDL), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and other appropriate authorities including Sebi. The investigation has already been initiated by Sebi and appropriate actions are being taken including keeping the transfer/redemption of the said units on hold. The firm has also filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing, The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

said that its board approved raising equity capital of the by an amount aggregating upto Rs 6896 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to the against their capital infusion of Rs 6896 crore in the bank, subject to requisite approval of shareholders and other statutory/regulatory authorities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 February 2019.

