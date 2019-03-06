Quick Heal Tech in focus on buyback plan

The board of directors of Quick Heal Technologies approved buy-back of up to 63.63 lakh equity shares aggregating up to 9.02% of fully paid-up equity share capital of the company, at Rs 275 per share on a proportionate basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.
Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a modern enterprise video-first unified communications service, to launch India's first high quality Unified Communications service offering, an integrated and secure platform for High Definition (HD) audio, video and web conferencing. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.
Grasim Industries signed a definitive agreement, to acquire 100% equity shareholding of Soktas India (SIPL), from its current promoters, for an enterprise value of Rs 165 crore, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments, as of the closing date. The transaction will be funded by the company primarily out of internal accruals. SIPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Grasim upon completion of the transaction. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.
Newgen Software announced the issuance of Patent Number 308375, entitled A Method and System for Automatic Data Extraction and Patent Number 305015, entitled Automated Identification of Nature of a User in a Network Based System. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.
The Investment Trust of India informed that ITI Alternate Funds Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received a registration certificate dated 27 February 2019 from SEBI to act as Portfolio Manager as governed under SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU