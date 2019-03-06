Quick Heal Tech in focus on buyback plan

The board of directors of approved buy-back of up to 63.63 lakh shares aggregating up to 9.02% of fully paid-up capital of the company, at Rs 275 per on a proportionate basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., a modern enterprise video-first unified communications service, to launch India's first high quality Unified offering, an integrated and secure platform for High Definition (HD) audio, video and The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

signed a definitive agreement, to acquire 100% shareholding of Soktas (SIPL), from its current promoters, for an enterprise value of Rs 165 crore, subject to net debt and working capital adjustments, as of the closing date. The transaction will be funded by the company primarily out of internal accruals. SIPL will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Grasim upon completion of the transaction. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

announced the issuance of Patent Number 308375, entitled A Method and System for Automatic Data Extraction and Patent Number 305015, entitled Automated Identification of Nature of a User in a Network Based System. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

The informed that ITI Alternate Funds Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has received a registration certificate dated 27 February 2019 from SEBI to act as as governed under SEBI (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2019.

