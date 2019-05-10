JUST IN
Lupin launches Clobazam Tablets

On 10 May 2019

Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier. Lupin's Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharms, LLts Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 12:28 IST

