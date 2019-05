Lupin launches Clobazam Tablets

On 10 May 2019

Lupin announced the launch of Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, having received an approval from the (FDA) earlier. Lupin's Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg is the generic version of Pharms, LLts Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older.

