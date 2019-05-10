Lupin launches Clobazam Tablets

-
ALSO READ
USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility
Lupin and Aptissen announces distribution agreement of Synolis VA for Canada
Lupin shares fall 4% on USFDA action
USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Goa plant with 2 observations
Lupin received Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur (Unit -3) facility
-
On 10 May 2019Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier. Lupin's Clobazam Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg is the generic version of Lundbeck Pharms, LLts Onfi Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg. It is indicated for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 2 years of age or older.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU