JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Intimation from RBL Bank about allotment of shares subject to stock options

Welspun Corp firms up on buyback plan
Business Standard

Manorama Inds appoints Secretarial & Internal Auditor

Capital Market 

For the FY 2019-20

The Board of Directors of Manorama Industries in the Board meeting held on 09 May 2019 have approved the appointments of M/ s. Mehta & Mehta, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial uditors of the Company for the financial year 2018-19 to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company and M/ s BDO India LLP, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 11:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU