Manorama Inds appoints Secretarial & Internal Auditor

For the FY 2019-20The Board of Directors of Manorama Industries in the Board meeting held on 09 May 2019 have approved the appointments of M/ s. Mehta & Mehta, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial uditors of the Company for the financial year 2018-19 to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company and M/ s BDO India LLP, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20 to conduct the Internal Audit of the Company.
