Oracle Financial Services Software Board meeting decisions

On 09 May 2019The Board of Directors of Oracle Financial Services Software in their meeting held on 09 May 2019 have: i) approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended 31 March 2019. ii) approved restructuring of ownership in Indian step down subsidiaries of the Company. iii) Noted the resignation of Maria Smith, Non Executive Non Independent Director on the Board of Oracle Financial Services Software with effect from 09 May 2019. iv) approved the appointment of Makarand Padalkar, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as an Additional Director in the capacity of Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect.
