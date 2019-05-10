Change in registered office of Lumax Auto Tech

Lumax Auto Technologies announced that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Registered Office of the Company has been shifted from State of Maharashtra to Delhi. The Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi for registration of Regional Director order for change of State from Maharashtra to Delhi is also enclosed herewith.
