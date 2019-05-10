Intimation from RBL Bank about allotment of shares subject to stock options

JUST IN
Of FV Rs 10/- each

RBL Bank announced that the Bank has allotted 331,434 (Three Lakh equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each on 09 May 2019 under the ESOP Schemes of the Bank. Consequent to the above allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank increased from 426,709,728 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating Rs. 4,267,097,280 to 427,041,162 equity shares of Rs. 10 each aggregating Rs. 4,270,411,620.

