Central Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2020.

Central Bank of India tumbled 9.49% to Rs 14.3 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 8.83% to Rs 352.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 6.20% to Rs 18.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 80417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd pared 4.95% to Rs 90.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd slipped 4.69% to Rs 89.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

