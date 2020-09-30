Ganges Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 September 2020.
Ganges Securities Ltd tumbled 8.49% to Rs 43.65 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2717 shares in the past one month.
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd lost 8.18% to Rs 100.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2597 shares in the past one month.
Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 7.86% to Rs 51. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5994 shares in the past one month.
Khandwala Securities Ltd corrected 6.22% to Rs 8.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 499 shares in the past one month.
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd dropped 5.88% to Rs 12. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5837 shares in the past one month.
