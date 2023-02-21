Lupin launches schizophrenia drug in US

Lupin announced that it has launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets to market in the United States.

Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablet is a generic equivalent of Latuda tablets of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lurasidone is used to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia (a mental illness that causes disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions) in adults and children 13 years of age and older.

Accroding to IQVIA MAT December 2022, Lurasidone Hydrochloride tablets had estimated annual sales of $4.2 billion in the U.S.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company reported 71.9% drop in net profit to Rs 153.5 crore despite of 3.8% rise in net sales to Rs to Rs 4,244.6 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.25% to Rs 668.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)