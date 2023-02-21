Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 77.97 points or 0.25% at 30873.93 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, D-Link India Ltd (down 1.78%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.45%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 1.39%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 1.38%),Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.27%), ASM Technologies Ltd (down 1.1%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.04%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 0.88%), and NELCO Ltd (down 0.87%).

On the other hand, Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 7.28%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.56%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.21%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.64 or 0.29% at 60865.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.16% at 17874.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.77 points or 0.04% at 27991.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.08 points or 0.05% at 8827.71.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

