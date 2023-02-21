Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 2.74 points or 0.17% at 1605.88 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.62%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.16%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.55%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.56%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.27%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 3.55%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.62%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.58%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 173.64 or 0.29% at 60865.18.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.4 points or 0.16% at 17874.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.77 points or 0.04% at 27991.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.08 points or 0.05% at 8827.71.

On BSE,1550 shares were trading in green, 1828 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)