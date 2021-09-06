Lupin rises after partnership for new therapy for highly drug-resistant TB

-
Lupin added 0.75% to Rs 976.75 after the company secured a non-exclusive license from TB Alliance to manufacture the anti-TB drug pretomanid.Non-profit drug developer, TB Alliance has granted Lupin, a non-exclusive license to manufacture the anti-TB drug pretomanid as part of the three-drug BPaL regimen. Lupin intends to commercialize the anti-tuberculosis (TB) medicine in approximately 140 countries and territories, including many of the highest TB burden countries around the world.
Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin added, As a global leader in anti-TB medicines, Lupin is committed to enhancing access to bridge unmet needs in countries where it is needed the most. This collaboration with TB Alliance leverages our strength and expertise to contribute to better global health.
Tuberculosis is one of humanity's oldest, deadliest, and most persistent diseases. Lupin is the largest supplier of first-line anti-TB drugs in the world, and we are excited to partner with TB Alliance to help bring new therapies for highly drug-resistant TB to reach individuals and countries where access to these medicines is so urgently needed, said Naresh Gupta, President API Plus, Lupin.
An estimated 1.5 million people died of Tuberculosis in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), although the precise numbers are not known and recent research suggests that it could have killed as much as half a million more people in that same year.
Lupin develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.
On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
