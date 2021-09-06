Ashoka Buildcon spurts on bagging LoA for EPC project in WB

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 3.19% to Rs 103.65 after the construction company received a letter of award from Adani Road Transport for a road project in West Bengal.
Ashoka Buildcon received a letter of award from Adani Road Transport in respect of the project viz. - "Execution of Civil & associated works on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis of Six Laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Pangarh to Palsit from km. 521.120 to km. 588.870 (total design length 67.750 km) in the state of West Bengal." The accepted EPC contract price is Rs 1,567.45 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in Q1 FY22 as against net loss of Rs 37.67 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter jumped 68.5% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 1,283.15 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.
