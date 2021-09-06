Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 32788 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares

Jai Corp Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 September 2021.

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd notched up volume of 32788 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares. The stock slipped 2.94% to Rs.2,335.00. Volumes stood at 20645 shares in the last session.

Jai Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.19% to Rs.147.85. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Alok Industries Ltd saw volume of 38.61 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.78% to Rs.25.15. Volumes stood at 10.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd clocked volume of 16456 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4414 shares. The stock gained 2.44% to Rs.819.10. Volumes stood at 8661 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd registered volume of 1.98 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58792 shares. The stock rose 1.45% to Rs.52.65. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

