JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hong Kong Market gains on China hopes

Turnover in F&O segment spurts
Business Standard

Lux Industries launches India's first scented vest under brand Lux Cozi

Capital Market 

Lux Industries has launched India's first scented vest range under their flagship brand Lux Cozi. To fight the rising mercury during summers the refreshing scented vests will be a landmark product in the men's innerwear category.

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob of Young India and the Brand Ambassador for Lux Cozi launched the scented vest range in Mumbai on 16 April 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU