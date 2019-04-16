Lux Industries launches India's first scented vest under brand Lux Cozi

-
ALSO READ
Lux Industries standalone net profit rises 60.44% in the September 2018 quarter
KoPT's non-port land usage plan in five-six months
Varun appointed brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki Arena
KoPT appoints L&T to prepare master plan to expand its capacity (Repeating)
KoPT mulls setting up tea park in West Bengal
-
Lux Industries has launched India's first scented vest range under their flagship brand Lux Cozi. To fight the rising mercury during summers the refreshing scented vests will be a landmark product in the men's innerwear category.
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, the heartthrob of Young India and the Brand Ambassador for Lux Cozi launched the scented vest range in Mumbai on 16 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU