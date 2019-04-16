JUST IN
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Fluoxetine Tablets

Lupin has received approval for its Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's (Eli Lilly) Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.

Lupin's Fluoxetine Tablets USP, 10 mg and 20 mg, is the generic version of Eli Lilly's Prozac Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg.

It is indicated in the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, bsessive Compulsive Disorder, Bulimia Nervosa and Panic Disorder.

Fluoxetine Tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg, (RLD: Prozac) had annual sales of approximately USD 68.2 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 14:16 IST

