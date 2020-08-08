Lyka Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 55.79% to Rs 10.50 croreNet Loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 55.79% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.506.74 56 OPM %14.293.71 -PBDT-4.28-0.97 -341 PBT-5.78-2.38 -143 NP-5.72-2.41 -137
