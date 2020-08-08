Shipping Corporation of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 1143.46 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India reported to Rs 336.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 1143.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 932.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1143.46932.99 23 OPM %44.1818.34 -PBDT509.76157.56 224 PBT350.97-11.90 LP NP336.87-28.90 LP
