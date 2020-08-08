JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shipping Corporation of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.56% to Rs 1143.46 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India reported to Rs 336.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 1143.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 932.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1143.46932.99 23 OPM %44.1818.34 -PBDT509.76157.56 224 PBT350.97-11.90 LP NP336.87-28.90 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU