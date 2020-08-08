Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 442.01 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 5.77% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 442.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 424.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.98% to Rs 144.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 1680.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1569.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

442.01424.541680.911569.6912.2215.0214.6213.0051.9662.46236.22196.3930.3545.59162.71130.8127.3125.82144.53135.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)