Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.77% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.12% to Rs 442.01 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 5.77% to Rs 27.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 442.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 424.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.98% to Rs 144.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 135.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.09% to Rs 1680.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1569.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales442.01424.54 4 1680.911569.69 7 OPM %12.2215.02 -14.6213.00 - PBDT51.9662.46 -17 236.22196.39 20 PBT30.3545.59 -33 162.71130.81 24 NP27.3125.82 6 144.53135.10 7
