Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 346.13 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 57.39% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 346.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 403.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.346.13403.9715.3015.4849.3759.6727.8042.6418.2042.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)