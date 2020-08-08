JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Worth Investment & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 346.13 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 57.39% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 346.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 403.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.13403.97 -14 OPM %15.3015.48 -PBDT49.3759.67 -17 PBT27.8042.64 -35 NP18.2042.71 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 08 2020. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU