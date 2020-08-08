Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 57.39% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 346.13 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 57.39% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 346.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 403.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales346.13403.97 -14 OPM %15.3015.48 -PBDT49.3759.67 -17 PBT27.8042.64 -35 NP18.2042.71 -57
