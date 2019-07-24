M&M Financial Services plunges after weak Q1 results

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services fell 10.14% to Rs 305.65 at 10:02 IST on BSE after the company's consolidated net profit fell 66.3% to Rs 108.46 crore on a 23.16% rise in total income to Rs 2,851.70 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was down 213.57 points or 0.56% at 37,769.17.

On BSE, 8.55 lakh shares were traded in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services counter, compared to a 2-week average of 1.68 lakh shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 319.15 and a 52-week intraday low of Rs 289.15 today, 24 July 2019. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 527.45 on 27 July 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is a non-banking finance company.

