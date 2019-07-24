Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slides 4.49%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Shed 1.67%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.11% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 4.49% today to trade at Rs 277.35. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 1.67% to quote at 13789.83. The index is down 5.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 3.91% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 1.43% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 5.16 % over last one year compared to the 2.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has lost 3.83% over last one month compared to 5.66% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 56104 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 333.45 on 03 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 163.45 on 05 Oct 2018.

