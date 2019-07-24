HUL gains on good Q1 performance

Hindustan Unilever was up 0.43% to Rs 1700.45 at 10:39 IST on the BSE after the company's consolidate net profit rose 11.27% to Rs 1,787.23 crore on 6.04% increase in net sales to Rs 10197 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The result was announced after trading hours yesterday, 23 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 247.38 points, or 0.65% to 37,735.36.

On the BSE, 43,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 49,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1712 and a low of Rs 1679.70 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1870.50 on 17 December 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 1477.90.40 on 11 October 2018.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL)'s standalone net profit rose 11.47% to Rs 1,750.24 crore on 6.71% increase in net sales to Rs 9,984 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The company said that domestic consumer growth was 7% with underlying volume growth at 5%. It reported a EBITDA improvement of 250 bps with a reported EBITDA growth of 18%. Margin expansion was driven by improved mix, leverage in operating and advertising spends and the firm's savings agenda. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 2647 crore was up by 18% (13% on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of IndAS 116).

The home care segment reported a revenue growth of 10%, the beauty & personal care segment reported a revenue growth of 4% and the food & refreshment segment reported a revenue growth of 8%.

Hindustan Unilever said that the near term demand would remain subdued given macro economic conditions. It further added that commodities and currency will continue to be volatile.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director commented, "Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance driven by expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins. Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development & premiumisation, driving channel transformation and building brands with purpose, continues to serve us well."

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is India's largest fast moving consumer goods company with a heritage of over 80 years in India.

