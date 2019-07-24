Religare Enterprises Ltd Spurts 4.97%

Religare Enterprises Ltd has added 53.42% over last one month compared to 3.95% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 2.68% drop in the SENSEX

Religare Enterprises Ltd gained 4.97% today to trade at Rs 35.9. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 0.45% to quote at 6290.37. The index is down 3.95 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd increased 4.66% and 5Paisa Capital Ltd added 3.7% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 3.39 % over last one year compared to the 3.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Religare Enterprises Ltd has added 53.42% over last one month compared to 3.95% fall in S&P BSE Finance index and 2.68% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43015 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 61705 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 53.75 on 20 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.05 on 04 Feb 2019.

